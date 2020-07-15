Advertisement

Former Bison, current Chargers quarterback Easton Stick talks off-season

Stick preparing for second NFL season in Los Angeles
Chargers quarterback Easton Stick works out at Sanford Power in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Chargers quarterback Easton Stick works out at Sanford Power in Sioux Falls, S.D.
By Alex Egan
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Former North Dakota State Quarterback Easton Stick is preparing for his second season with the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL.

Stick has spent a majority of the off-season in California, but has made trips to Fargo and plans to get back to his hometown of Omaha for some time before the season begins.

Tuesday he was in Sioux Falls, S.D., at Sanford Power working with trainers and spoke with the media via Zoom.

Stick said he’s gotten pretty good at using the online calling platform with NFL meetings being held virtually since the coronavirus pandemic began and team facilities closed to players.

Stick enters his second season vying for a starting spot. Long-time Chargers QB Philip Rivers departed for Indianapolis in free agency leaving Stick alongside veteran Tyrod Taylor and rookie Justin Herbert all looking to earn the starting job.

“My role is to compete and whatever that looks like we’ll see. I got a chance to spend some time with Justin for about two or three weeks, he was out there, and really enjoyed getting to know him, he’s super talented, he’s sharp, was in the Zoom meetings with him for a while,” Stick said. “We’ve got a really good quarterback room again.”

Herbert was drafted by the Chargers in the first round out of Oregon. Stick said he and Herbert were looking forward to what was supposed to be the season opener for their alma maters when North Dakota State was scheduled to play the Ducks in September. The game was canceled when the Pac-12 Conference nixed non-conference games earlier this month.

Training Camp for the Chargers is scheduled to open at the end of July, but there is some uncertainty surrounding whether or not the NFL and the NFL Player’s Association can come to terms before players report.

Stick said he’s participated in a couple phone calls with the Player’s Association to stay informed as the season gets closer.

“I’ll be ready to go. Hopefully it’s July 28th, when it was scheduled, but regardless I’ll be ready to go. I know they’ll do a good job of making sure everything is taken care of. You just control what you can control. There’s not much I can do about it, unfortunately, [I’ve] just gone about my business and tried to practice what’s recommended and being safe.”

Eight Inductees Selected to 49th Class of Bison Athletic Hall of Fame

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:29 PM CDT
By Alex Egan
Eight Inductees Selected to 49th Class of Bison Athletic Hall of Fame

RedHawks can’t dig themselves out of early hole in loss

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT
The Chicago Dogs jumped out to an 8-1 lead after six innings, and the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks couldn’t get enough offense over the final four innings to complete a comeback in an 8-3 loss Sunday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field.

Pike picks up first win of the season in 3-1 victory over Chicago

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT
After a rough first start to the 2020 season, RedHawks' pitcher Tyler Pike bounced back with a strong performance in a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Dogs at Newman Outdoor Field on Saturday. Pike (1-1) allowed only one run on three hits and three walks, while striking out eight in his second start and picked up his first win this season.

Arroyo gramd slam leads Dogs to 11-6 win over RedHawks

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT
Chicago second baseman Edwin Arroyo hit a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday night to break a 6-6 tie and lead his Dogs to an 11-6 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in front of 1,396 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

