Former Bison, current Chargers quarterback Easton Stick talks off-season

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Former North Dakota State Quarterback Easton Stick is preparing for his second season with the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL.

Stick has spent a majority of the off-season in California, but has made trips to Fargo and plans to get back to his hometown of Omaha for some time before the season begins.

Tuesday he was in Sioux Falls, S.D., at Sanford Power working with trainers and spoke with the media via Zoom.

Stick said he’s gotten pretty good at using the online calling platform with NFL meetings being held virtually since the coronavirus pandemic began and team facilities closed to players.

Stick enters his second season vying for a starting spot. Long-time Chargers QB Philip Rivers departed for Indianapolis in free agency leaving Stick alongside veteran Tyrod Taylor and rookie Justin Herbert all looking to earn the starting job.

“My role is to compete and whatever that looks like we’ll see. I got a chance to spend some time with Justin for about two or three weeks, he was out there, and really enjoyed getting to know him, he’s super talented, he’s sharp, was in the Zoom meetings with him for a while,” Stick said. “We’ve got a really good quarterback room again.”

Herbert was drafted by the Chargers in the first round out of Oregon. Stick said he and Herbert were looking forward to what was supposed to be the season opener for their alma maters when North Dakota State was scheduled to play the Ducks in September. The game was canceled when the Pac-12 Conference nixed non-conference games earlier this month.

Training Camp for the Chargers is scheduled to open at the end of July, but there is some uncertainty surrounding whether or not the NFL and the NFL Player’s Association can come to terms before players report.

Stick said he’s participated in a couple phone calls with the Player’s Association to stay informed as the season gets closer.

“I’ll be ready to go. Hopefully it’s July 28th, when it was scheduled, but regardless I’ll be ready to go. I know they’ll do a good job of making sure everything is taken care of. You just control what you can control. There’s not much I can do about it, unfortunately, [I’ve] just gone about my business and tried to practice what’s recommended and being safe.”

