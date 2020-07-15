Advertisement

Floyd family to announce civil lawsuit against Minneapolis

George Floyd
George Floyd (KSFY)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Attorneys for George Floyd’s family are set to announce a civil lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers involved in his death.

Attorney Ben Crump planned a late-morning news conference in Minneapolis to detail the lawsuit.

Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Three other officers at the scene - Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Kueng - are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter.

