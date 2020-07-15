Advertisement

Federal trial underway for man claiming West Fargo police used excessive force

Donivan Weis, 32, is suing the city of West Fargo in federal court
Donivan Weis, 32, is suing the city of West Fargo in federal court alleging an officer used excessive force.
Donivan Weis, 32, is suing the city of West Fargo in federal court alleging an officer used excessive force.(KVLY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s a federal trial underway in Fargo for a man accusing a West Fargo police officer of excessive force.

Donivan Weis, 32, filed a formal complaint accusing Peter Nielsen of the West Fargo Police Department of releasing his K-9 for a second time during a 2016 arrest, according to court records.

The federal jury trial against the city of West Fargo began Tuesday at the Quentin N. Burdick U.S. Courthouse.

Nielsen has denied in court filings using excessive force.

A media release by the West Fargo PD dated on March 23, 2016 stated Weis fought with an officer before the K9 was deployed.

Weis claims the police dog bit him twice and that the officer punched him several times. He was convicted on charges for that arrest.

The federal case is expected to end on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

POVnow

The Big Iron Farm Show Is Back

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Cody Cashman, General Manager of the Red River Valley Fair Association, announced that the Big Iron Farm Show will proceed as planned on September 15-17.

News

Fargo woman injured in officer-involved crash no longer in coma

Updated: 53 minutes ago
The woman hit in an officer-involved crash is no longer in a coma, according to a Caring Bridge site set up by her family.

News

West Fargo Public schools release update on school re-entry

Updated: 1 hour ago
Since the end of May, West Fargo Public Schools has been soliciting feedback and gathering data from families and staff regarding experiences with distance learning this spring and preferences/comfortability with returning to school this fall.

News

Fargo police say accusation of officers racially profiling 19 year old is unfounded

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Fargo police say an allegation accusing two police officers of racially profiling was unfounded.

News

1:30PM Webstream: Red River Valley COVID-19 Task Force

Updated: 2 hours ago
Red River Valley COVID-19 Task Force

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - July 15

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Majority of parents responding to Fargo Public School survey want in person classes

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News July 15 - Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News July 15 - Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food - Pasta Rustica - July 15

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4