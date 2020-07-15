Federal trial underway for man claiming West Fargo police used excessive force

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s a federal trial underway in Fargo for a man accusing a West Fargo police officer of excessive force.

Donivan Weis, 32, filed a formal complaint accusing Peter Nielsen of the West Fargo Police Department of releasing his K-9 for a second time during a 2016 arrest, according to court records.

The federal jury trial against the city of West Fargo began Tuesday at the Quentin N. Burdick U.S. Courthouse.

Nielsen has denied in court filings using excessive force.

A media release by the West Fargo PD dated on March 23, 2016 stated Weis fought with an officer before the K9 was deployed.

Weis claims the police dog bit him twice and that the officer punched him several times. He was convicted on charges for that arrest.

The federal case is expected to end on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.