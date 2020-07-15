Advertisement

Fargo woman injured in officer-involved crash no longer in coma

Amanda Mitchell
Amanda Mitchell
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The woman hit in an officer-involved crash is no longer in a coma, according to a Caring Bridge site set up by her family.

34-year-old Amanda Mitchell of Fargo was injured in Watford City, N.D., Monday evening while a deputy was responding to another incident.

The deputy had lights and sirens activated on the vehicle, but he went through a red light. Mitchell had a green light and went in the intersection at the same time.

According to a GoFundMe for Mitchell, she had to be extracted from her car and ‘was transported to the hospital in Watford City where they discovered a brain bleed, she suffered a seizure, and became unresponsive. She was life flighted to Trinity Hospital in Minot so they could give her proper neurological care,’ the post stated.

In a Wednesday afternoon post to Mitchell’s Caring Bridge, her family says Mitchell ‘is no longer receiving the medication that keeps her in a comatose-like state. She is now only receiving pain medication and a medication that relaxes her and takes away her fight or flight reaction as she is not enjoying her breathing tube. They thought of removing the tube today, but her airway is inflamed so they don’t believe that is the best move for her today. Instead, they gave her some steroids to help inflammation and will revisit that plan tomorrow. She is responding better today to the neurological tests they performed which gives us hope. We will give more updates as we receive them. Thank you for your continued prayers.'

The deputy involved in the crash was hurt, but is expected to be ok.

To donate to Mitchell and her family, you can find her GoFundMe here.

