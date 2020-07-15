Fargo police say accusation of officers racially profiling 19 year old is unfounded
Larry Pope, 19, had accused two Fargo officers during a media conference
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo police say an allegation accusing two police officers of racially profiling was unfounded.
Investigators reviewed evidence in regards to 19-year-old Larry Pope’s complaint that two officers detained and illegally searched him on June 22 in the parking lot of 3201 20 St S., according to a Facebook post on the Fargo Police Department’s page.
However, Sgt. Shane Aberle of the Office of Professional Standards could not find any evidence outside of Pope’s allegation and recommended the inquiry closed.
Police said Chief David Todd agreed on Wednesday and determined the inquiry unfounded.
Attached is the Fargo Police Department’s investigation and Pope’s original complaint.
