Fargo Police notice concerning spike in drug overdoses

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say they’re seeing an unusually high number of overdoses in the metro.

Officers say they have responded to seven overdose calls since July 1--that’s the second largest number of overdoses in a month this year behind May.

Police are hearing some people are trying to revive victims by splashing cold water on them, but that’s not effective.

If someone is experiencing an overdose, you need to call 911 right away.

The law protects from prosecution and arrest for people who call for help related to drug overdoses.

