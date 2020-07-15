Advertisement

Duluth, Minnetonka join cities mandating masks in public

Minnesota cities, from Minneapolis to Winona, have passed similar measures.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Duluth and Minnetonka are the latest cities to mandate face coverings to help stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Council members from both communities passed the requirement Monday night. Duluth council members voted unanimously in favor of the measure, which requires masks in public indoor places.

It takes effect immediately and will remain in place until Gov. Tim Walz ends his local emergency declaration. Those who do not comply with the mandate could be fined $100 for a first offense, $250 for a second offense and $1,000 for all subsequent offenses.

Violators could also face misdemeanor prosecution. Other Minnesota cities, from Minneapolis to Winona, have passed similar measures. 

