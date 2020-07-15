Authorities searching for man who drove into RV lot and stole camper

LONG PRAIRIE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Todd County Sheriff’s office is looking for the person who drove up to a camper for sale, hooked it up to the pickup and took off.

Authorities say it happened on Monday, July 6 at Pleasureland RV Sales.

A dark blue or black Chevy crew cab 2500 or 3500 was spotted on security camera going up to the 2016 Keystone Carbon 357, hitching up to it and leaving.

The camper is a 5th wheel, white in color with black graphics on it. It will also have a Thompson RV sales sticker on the back.

If you have any information about the camper theft, call the Todd County Sheriff’s Office at 320-732-2157.

