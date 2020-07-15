72 New COVID-19 Cases in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health has released updated COVID-19 numbers within the state.

They have confirmed 72 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the active case count to 717.

No new deaths have been linked to the illness, keeping that total number at 88.

There are currently 42 patients hospitalized for the disease while 3760 are listed as recovered.

