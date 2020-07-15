Advertisement

578 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic(MGN)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 578 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the active cases to 4,045.

The state is also reporting eight new deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,518. Of those deaths, 1,180 happened in a nursing home or long-term care facility. 40 deaths are listed as COVID probable, meaning a positive test result isn’t on file.

254 people are in the hospital with the virus and 106 of them are in the ICU.

38,179 Minnesotans are recovered from the virus.

More info on COVID-19 in Minnesota here

