578 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 578 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the active cases to 4,045.

The state is also reporting eight new deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,518. Of those deaths, 1,180 happened in a nursing home or long-term care facility. 40 deaths are listed as COVID probable, meaning a positive test result isn’t on file.

254 people are in the hospital with the virus and 106 of them are in the ICU.

38,179 Minnesotans are recovered from the virus.

