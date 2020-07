FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo will host a Red River Valley COVID-19 Task Force (RRVCTF) status update on Wednesday, July 15 at 1:30 p.m. Speakers will provide updates and information pertaining to recent developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, including efforts of the RRVCTF.

