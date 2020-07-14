Three Swift Fox make Fargo Zoo their new home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A rare animal in North Dakota’s prairies now has a presence at the Red River Zoo.

The Swift Fox once inhabited all of North Dakota’s prairies, however, due to population decline they are now scarce in North Dakota.

Research suggests they may exist in low densities in southwestern North Dakota counties.

The Red River Zoo takes part in the Swift Fox SSP (Species Survival Plan) which helps maximize the genetic diversity of populations and contributes to conservation in the wild.

The Zoo was able to expand the space to prepare for a future Swift Fox breeding program thanks to donors.

The Swift Fox can be seen on exhibit daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Red River Zoo.

