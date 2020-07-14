Advertisement

Texas heads to polls for Senate runoff as virus rages

The Lone Star state votes
A sign points where to vote at a polling station in Plano, Texas.
A sign points where to vote at a polling station in Plano, Texas.(Source: AP Photo/LM Otero)
By PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As Texas struggles to contain a raging coronavirus outbreak, voters on Tuesday were set to head out to polls for runoff elections that include choosing a Democratic nominee in a U.S. Senate race that offers the party another chance to break through in America's biggest red state.

Texas has become one of the world's virus hot zones and is in far worse shape now than when the runoff was postponed in March. Last week was the deadliest of the pandemic for Texas, and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has warned that the infection numbers will likely get even worse.

Abbott did not include polling places in his recent statewide mask order, and unlike many states, Texas has fought efforts to expand mail-in balloting during the pandemic. More than 1 million ballots were cast in early voting — higher than most primary runoffs in recent years — but only a fraction of the state's 16 million registered voters.

The election will settle primary battles that include President Donald Trump's former doctor, Ronny Jackson, trying to win the Republican nomination for a rural congressional seat. But the biggest race is who Democrats will pick as their Senate nominee to face Republican incumbent John Cornyn — who isn't as threatened as several GOP senators in battleground states, but is confronting new signs of vulnerability in rapidly changing Texas.

The Senate runoff is between Air Force veteran MJ Hegar, who narrowly lost a race for a House seat in 2018, and state Sen. Royce West, who if he wins would become Texas' first Black U.S. senator. That leaves for Democrats a choice over whether their best bet for an upset is the top vote-getter in the March primary who is backed by Senate Democrats' campaign arm, or a historic nominee in West, who has racked up endorsements from his former rivals in the race and Texas lawmakers.

For now, both remain underdogs against Cornyn, a three-term Senate veteran who has a hefty stockpile of campaign dollars. But the race is still the biggest re-election test of his career as President Donald Trump's sagging poll numbers stir GOP anxiety, two years after Republican Sen. Ted Cruz only narrowly held onto to his own seat in Texas.

Also on the ballot Tuesday is former Republican congressman Pete Sessions, who was ousted from his longtime Dallas district in 2018. He is trying to return to Washington by running for a rural seat in Waco. His challenger, Renee Swan, has the backing of the retiring incumbent Rep. Bill Flores, who has criticized his former colleague in Congress for abruptly switching to a more GOP-friendly district to run.

The runoff was originally scheduled for May. But like many governors, Abbott in March pushed back the date as the virus began to take hold across the country, saying at the time that sticking to the original date “would threaten the health and safety of many.”

But the public health crisis in Texas is now much more dire. Hospitalizations are now doubling every two weeks and infection rates have soared in the aftermath of Abbott embarking on what had been one of the most aggressive reopenings in America.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Burger King addresses climate change by changing cows’ diets

Updated: moments ago
|
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN AP Business Writer
Cows emit methane as a by-product of their digestion, and that has become a potential public relations hurdle for major burger chains.

Coronavirus

Florida tops virus death mark, UK, France mandate masks

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
Health experts have warned that outbreaks that had been brought under control with shutdowns and other forms of social distancing were likely to flare again as precautions were relaxed.

National

Judge rejects tentative $19M Weinstein deal with accusers

Updated: 39 minutes ago
A $19 million settlement between Harvey Weinstein and some of his accusers was rejected Tuesday by a judge.

News

Cass County Sheriff’s office puts out scam warning

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Cass County Sheriff puts out warning about recent scam.

News

New York Now Requiring Minnesota Visitors To Quarantine For 14 Days

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Minnesota has been added to the list of states whose residents New York and the Tri-State Area are requiring to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival if traveling there.

Latest News

Coronavirus

403 new COVID-19 cases reported in Minnesota

Updated: 55 minutes ago
236 people are in the hospital with the virus and 107 of them are in the ICU.

National

Canada, US poised to extend border restrictions to Aug. 21

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ROB GILLIES Associated Press
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that a decision on the border would be announced “in the coming days.”

National

Squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague in Colorado

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The squirrel is the first reported case of the plague in the metro Denver county.

National

Fired VA employee charged in multiple veteran homicides

Updated: 1 hour ago
The document states nursing assistants were not qualified to administer medication, including insulin.

News

Three Swift Fox make Fargo Zoo their new home

Updated: 1 hours ago
Swift Fox once inhabited all of North Dakota's prairies, however, due to population decline they are now extremely rare in North Dakota.

National

Navy sees progress against blaze on warship in San Diego Bay

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
Hundreds of sailors are fighting to save a Navy warship ravaged by fire while the military prepares for the worst.