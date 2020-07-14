Advertisement

Polk County Sheriffs Office warning of scams in the area

(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT
Crookston, MN (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has recently received an increase in reports of scams. These scams are using scare tactics by claiming the person ID and Social Security number are tied into money laundering or other serious crimes out of state. The victim is then instructed to either purchase a large number of gift cards to stay out of trouble or told to send all of their cash to the scammer for “Safe Keeping” so the money doesn’t get seized as part of the money-laundering investigation

If anyone receives a call similar to described above or any other call they feel is a scam do not give out any personal information, hang up and contact your local Law Enforcement Agency.

