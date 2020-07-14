Pickup runs over toddler, 2-year-old dies in hospital

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A young child is dead after being run over and dragged by a pickup, and a Fargo woman was injured after a deputy responding to the scene crashed into her vehicle.

This all happened on Monday, July 13 around 8 p.m. when deputies took a call of a man who accidentally ran over a young boy.

A 50-year-old man was moving his pickup in the driveway when the young boy walked in front of the pickup and was hit, run over and dragged.

The driver stopped once he noticed the child was under the vehicle, but the child was dragged 15 ft before that.

While deputies were responding to that incident, one got in a crash at an intersection with a Fargo woman.

The deputy had lights and sirens activated on the vehicle, but he went through a red light. The 34-year-old woman had a green light and went in the intersection at the same time.

The two crashed, causing the woman’s car to roll and the deputies airbags to go off. The woman was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. The deputy was hurt but is expected to be ok.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.