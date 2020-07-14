Advertisement

Officer, suspect taken to hospital after fight between the two following chase

Fight between officer and suspect takes a violent turn.
Man slams officer head into the ground multiple times, then reaches for officer's gun, after a chase.
Man slams officer head into the ground multiple times, then reaches for officer's gun, after a chase.(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing multiple charges after Fargo Police say the man slammed an officer’s head into the ground and tried to get his gun.

The call came just before 3:40 Tuesday morning near the FARGODOME.

Officials say an officer on patrol southbound on North University Drive saw a vehicle cut off another vehicle, causing it to almost crash.

The officer then activated his emergency lights for a traffic stop.

The driver of the first vehicle, identified as Jacob Robert Sorlien, 27 years old of Grand Forks, got out of his car and tried to run away.

The officer continued to chase the suspect when Sorlien tripped and fell to the ground.

The officer attempted to gain control of the suspect but Sorlien began fighting with the officer on the ground.

Sorlien started assaulting the officer by slamming the officer’s head into the ground and attempted to get the officer’s gun from his holster.

The officer and Sorlien continued to roll around on the ground and Sorlien got away.

As Sorlien tried to run, the officer grabbed his foot and they continued to roll around on the ground.

The suspect then again attempted to get the officer’s gun from his holster, the officer kicked Sorlien off of him, again.

Sorlien started to run away from the officer, but then turned around and ran back towards the officer. At this point, the officer deployed his taser.

After a short period of time, more officers arrived on scene and were able to get Sorlien into handcuffs.

The officer and Sorlien were transported to local hospitals. Both sustained minor injuries.

Sorlien is in the Cass County Jail for charges of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, Preventing Arrest, Attempt to Disarm a Law Enforcement Officer, Refusing to Halt, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Grand Forks County Warrant and Driving Under Suspension/Revocation.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cass County Sheriff’s office puts out scam warning

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Cass County Sheriff puts out warning about recent scam.

News

New York Now Requiring Minnesota Visitors To Quarantine For 14 Days

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Minnesota has been added to the list of states whose residents New York and the Tri-State Area are requiring to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival if traveling there.

Coronavirus

403 new COVID-19 cases reported in Minnesota

Updated: 55 minutes ago
236 people are in the hospital with the virus and 107 of them are in the ICU.

News

Three Swift Fox make Fargo Zoo their new home

Updated: 1 hours ago
Swift Fox once inhabited all of North Dakota's prairies, however, due to population decline they are now extremely rare in North Dakota.

Valley Today

Update: Moorhead Tastee Freez closed until further notice after getting trashed overnight

Updated: 2 hours ago
A side window was busted and the front window was cracked, and the burglar(s) trashed the inside and even broke the toilet.

Latest News

Valley Today

Man breaks into Fargo home, threatens to kill homeowners

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police say it happened around 6:15 Tuesday morning in the 4000 block of Pine Pkwy. S. when homeowners woke up to the sound of breaking glass and a strange man in their home.

Valley Today

Media: Body camera video in Floyd case should be made public

Updated: 4 hours ago
A coalition of news media outlets is seeking public access to body camera video recorded by former officers charged in the death of George Floyd.

Valley Today

Deputy shoots, kills man holding woman on Minnesota bridge

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Carver County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who had taken a woman hostage and was holding her at gunpoint Monday on a highway bridge in an eastern Twin Cities suburb.

Valley Today

North Dakota reports record coronavirus hospitalizations

Updated: 4 hours ago
North Dakota health officials are reporting a record number of hospitalizations in the state due to the coronavirus.

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Morning Weather - July 14

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW

Valley Today

Bismarck man sentenced for starting fire at Walmart

Updated: 6 hours ago
Andrew Ells pleaded guilty in March to arson.