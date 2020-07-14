Officer, suspect taken to hospital after fight between the two following chase

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing multiple charges after Fargo Police say the man slammed an officer’s head into the ground and tried to get his gun.

The call came just before 3:40 Tuesday morning near the FARGODOME.

Officials say an officer on patrol southbound on North University Drive saw a vehicle cut off another vehicle, causing it to almost crash.

The officer then activated his emergency lights for a traffic stop.

The driver of the first vehicle, identified as Jacob Robert Sorlien, 27 years old of Grand Forks, got out of his car and tried to run away.

The officer continued to chase the suspect when Sorlien tripped and fell to the ground.

The officer attempted to gain control of the suspect but Sorlien began fighting with the officer on the ground.

Sorlien started assaulting the officer by slamming the officer’s head into the ground and attempted to get the officer’s gun from his holster.

The officer and Sorlien continued to roll around on the ground and Sorlien got away.

As Sorlien tried to run, the officer grabbed his foot and they continued to roll around on the ground.

The suspect then again attempted to get the officer’s gun from his holster, the officer kicked Sorlien off of him, again.

Sorlien started to run away from the officer, but then turned around and ran back towards the officer. At this point, the officer deployed his taser.

After a short period of time, more officers arrived on scene and were able to get Sorlien into handcuffs.

The officer and Sorlien were transported to local hospitals. Both sustained minor injuries.

Sorlien is in the Cass County Jail for charges of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, Preventing Arrest, Attempt to Disarm a Law Enforcement Officer, Refusing to Halt, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Grand Forks County Warrant and Driving Under Suspension/Revocation.

