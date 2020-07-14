North Dakota reports record coronavirus hospitalizations

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

North Dakota health officials are reporting a record number of hospitalizations in the state due to the coronavirus.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health, 43 people are currently hospitalized on Monday, up five from Sunday.

The Bismarck Tribune reports new diagnoses of the coronavirus also reached a new high in North Dakota on Monday.

The Health Department reports a record 108 new diagnoses in 20 counties. North Dakota has confirmed 4,442 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Monday’s test results include 28 new cases in Cass County and 21 new cases in Burleigh County.

No new deaths are reported, leaving North Dakota’s death toll at 87.