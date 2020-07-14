New York Now Requiring Minnesota Visitors To Quarantine For 14 Days

NEW YORK (WCCO/CBSNewYork) - Minnesota has been added to the list of states whose residents New York and the Tri-State Area are requiring to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival if traveling there.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced the guidelines back on June 24.

The order applies to anyone traveling from a state where 10% or more of the people tested came back positive on a seven-day average, or a total number of positive cases of 10 per 100,000 residents.

The list includes the following states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

North Carolina

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

The positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases among those who are tested — is one of the main metrics the Minnesota Department of Health uses to determine what should open or be dialed back. MDH also looks at hospitalization rates, ICU usage, new case growth and community spread.

If the positivity is greater or equal to 15% or has daily increases of 5% over 14 days, then MDH officials would consider dialing back on the COVID restrictions.