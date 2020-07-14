Advertisement

Update: Moorhead Tastee Freez closed until further notice after getting trashed overnight

The Moorhead Tastee Freez was trashed sometime overnight on July 13-14.
The Moorhead Tastee Freez was trashed sometime overnight on July 13-14.(VNL)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - (Update 10:01 a.m. ) The Tastee Freez is closing until further notice after it was broken into and vandalized overnight.

“While saddened and upset, we are mostly overcome with joy and hope as we have received countless messages and words of encouragement from our loyal supporters. We can’t tell you how much you mean to us,” a Facebook post read.

The store recommended customers check its Facebook and Instagram pages for updates on reopening.

===============================================================================

(Original 9:14 a.m.) -The owners of the Tastee Freez restaurant in Moorhead are cleaning up the damage after someone broke into the shop and trashed the place.

An employee tells Valley News Live it happened between 10 Monday night and 1 Tuesday morning.

A side window was busted and the front window was cracked, and the burglar(s) trashed the inside and even broke the toilet.

Moorhead Police say the power was cut off to the building, ruining all the frozen product stored inside.

At this time, no one has been arrested in connection to the incident.

