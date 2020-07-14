Moorhead Police warn of high-risk sex offender being released from prison into community

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department is warning the public about a high-risk sex offender that is being released from prison and will be living in Moorhead.

29-year-old Omar Yaseen will soon be released from a prison in Stillwater, MN, but he will be moving to the 1900 block of 1st Ave. S. after his release on July 15. His new address is approx. half a mile from Moorhead High School.

Yaseen has multiple felony convictions on his record including assault with a dangerous weapon, terroristic threats and drug sales.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.