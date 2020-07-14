Advertisement

Moorhead Police warn of high-risk sex offender being released from prison into community

Moorhead Police are warning the public about sex offender Omar Taha Yaseen.
Moorhead Police are warning the public about sex offender Omar Taha Yaseen.(Moorhead, MN Police Dept.)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department is warning the public about a high-risk sex offender that is being released from prison and will be living in Moorhead.

29-year-old Omar Yaseen will soon be released from a prison in Stillwater, MN, but he will be moving to the 1900 block of 1st Ave. S. after his release on July 15. His new address is approx. half a mile from Moorhead High School.

Yaseen has multiple felony convictions on his record including assault with a dangerous weapon, terroristic threats and drug sales.

