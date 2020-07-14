Man breaks into Fargo home, threatens to kill homeowners

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was an incredibly scary morning for one couple in Fargo when a man broke into their home and threatened to kill them.

Police say it happened around 6:15 Tuesday morning in the 4000 block of Pine Pkwy. S. when homeowners woke up to the sound of breaking glass and a strange man in their home.

The man, 26-year-old Brock Toay of Fargo, followed the homeowners around the house and threatened them. Eventually, one of the homeowners was able to stop Toay and detain him until police arrived.

Officers then learned Toay tried breaking into the Happy Harry’s just off 52nd Ave. S. in Fargo earlier in the day, but was unsuccessful.

He’s now in jail for attempted burglary, burglary and two counts of terrorizing.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.