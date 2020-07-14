Advertisement

Kayaker has close encounter with an alligator on N.C. river

Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man kayaking the Waccamaw River over the weekend had a close encounter with an alligator.

While paddling along the river, an alligator attacked Peter Joyce’s kayak, tipping it over. After righting his kayak the alligator is not seen again and Joyce paddles away.

The entire event was caught on camera by Joyce who said he was not injured during the incident and his kayak did not sustain any damage.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man arrested for leading authorities on high speed chase in Grand Forks

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Juan Angel Robles, 39, was arrested Saturday for reckless endangerment and fleeing from police after leading authorities in Grand Forks on a chase.

POVnow

Medora Wows Crowds In 2020 Season

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Medora offers patriotic and lively shows to big audiences against a backdrop of generous views, while using safe practices.

News

Exclusive: Father of Grand Forks airman killed in shooting says daughter was scared of fellow airman

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
The father of airman Natasha Aposhian, 21, says the United States Air Force needs to be held accountable for her death. He described her as a victim of domestic violence.

News

News - Grand Forks airman killed in shooting was reportedly scared of fellow airman

Updated: 51 minutes ago

News

Point of View - July 14 - Part 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

Latest News

News

Point of View - July 14 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View - July 14 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

National

Autopsy confirms Naya Rivera’s death was accidental drowning

Updated: 1 hour ago
An autopsy confirmed Tuesday that "Glee'' star Naya Rivera died from accidental drowning, officials said.

Coronavirus

Best Buy to require customers to wear masks amid virus spike

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
The retailer joins a growing but still shortlist of major retailers that have instituted mask mandates throughout their chains.

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - July 14

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News July 14 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY