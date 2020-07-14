Grand Forks Sheriff’s vehicle involved in collision

Grand Forks, N.D. (Valley News Live) - No one is hurt after a head-on collision between a Deputy’s vehicle and a pickup truck.

It happened around 5:15 P.M.

45-year-old Deputy Thomas Inocencio was turning left into oncoming traffic at the intersection of 16th Street NE and Drews Drive about three miles west of Grand Forks.

Inocencio was responding to a call and was turning left onto Drews Drive.

51-year-old Duncan McDonald was driving north on 16th Street NE when the two hit head-on.

Neither driver was hurt.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

