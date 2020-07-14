Advertisement

Grand Forks driver crashes into Alerus Center

(WITN)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Grand Forks, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people had minor injuries after a car jumped a curb and crashed into the Alerus Center.

Grand Forks Police were called to the center around 7:35 P.M. on Monday night.

22-year-old Billy Mutgetsi was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion through the parking lot of the Alerus Center.

The vehicle he was driving went over the curb and onto the sidewalk.

The car then hit the side of the building.

There were two additional passengers in the car.

Airbags were deployed and the occupants were treated by paramedics but not taken to the hospital.

The Grand Forks Fire Department and CART team responded to the scene as well.

The driver was issued a citation for care required.

Alcohol and drugs were not a factor.

The damage to the building was non-structural and superficial.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to contact Police at (701) 787-8000.

