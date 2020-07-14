Advertisement

Gov. Burgum to release ND K-12 guidelines for fall semester

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Teachers, parents and, yes, even children are anxiously waiting for schools to reopen in the fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Doug Burgum says he's going to release re-entry guidance for North Dakota's K-12 schools Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Doug Burgum cleared out classrooms back on March 15th because of the virus. Schools went from in-person learning to distance learning for the rest of the school year.

On Monday, West Fargo Public Schools posted on Facebook saying they're going to detail their plans after the governor's guidelines are released.

Many moms, dads and teachers are concerned about the upcoming year, some uneasy about sending their kids back to the classroom. Others like Samantha Bates say the decision is hard for any parent to make as every family has a different situation.

Bates said that children with special needs depend on special education teachers to help with learning. She said kids learn social skills in schools, and it's important to have that interaction.

Jon Zimmerman says as a teacher, it's immeasurably easier to teach in person than online. He says teachers got into the profession because of the love for helping kids learn and grow.

Zimmerman says that some schools can hardly provide proper classroom supplies, so how will they be able to provide adequate PPE?

West Fargo Public Schools ended their post saying they're going to have a more detailed plan by the end of the month.

You can find out what the governor’s guidance will be at his 3:30 p.m. news conference.

