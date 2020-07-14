Advertisement

Fulltime Master Control Operator/TMP

Published: Jul. 14, 2020
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - KVLY has an opening for a full-time Master Control Operator/TMP. The hours are weekends and select days during the week. The ability to work in a fast paced, dynamic environment is essential. Duties include running commercial breaks during live newscasts and overseeing the automation during network and syndicated programming. Duties also include ingesting commercials and station promotions into the Crispin automation system, ingesting syndicated programming into the storage system for playback. Setting up satellite and microwave feeds for live airing or recording. Taking periodic transmitter readings and checking closed captioning, other duties as assigned. We are in the process of converting to Ross Overdrive production automation at which point the master control function will transition to a Technical Media Producer function and directing live newscasts will become part of the position.

Education requirements: College degree, a degree from a Technical School specializing in broadcasting preferred or equivalent work experience is preferred.

Candidate must possess excellent written and verbal communication skills. The ability to work well under pressure and make quick decisions is essential to the position. Must be computer literate.

Experience: Prior experience in a television master control is helpful but not required as we will train the right person.

To apply go to www.gray.tv/applynow

No phone calls please. Deadline is August 15th, 2020.

We are owned by Gray Media Group and are an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug Free Workplace.

