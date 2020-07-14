Advertisement

Fired VA employee charged in multiple veteran homicides

The woman administered insulin to eight patients in 2018, according to the charging documents. Seven patients died as a result.
The Clarksburg, W.Va., VA hospital is seen in this file photo. A former VA employee is accused of causing the deaths of seven patients by giving them insulin. (Source: WDTV/Gray News/file)
The Clarksburg, W.Va., VA hospital is seen in this file photo. A former VA employee is accused of causing the deaths of seven patients by giving them insulin. (Source: WDTV/Gray News/file)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (WDTV)

A woman has been charged in the Louis A Johnson VA Medical Center deaths investigation.

Reta Mays is facing seven counts of second degree murder and on count of assault with intent to murder. She worked at the Clarksburg VA as a nursing assistant from 2015 to July 2018.

According to the charging document filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia, the incidents took place on the 3A Ward.

Mays administered insulin to eight patients in 2018, according to the charging documents. Seven patients died as a result.

The document states nursing assistants were not qualified to administer medication, including insulin.

Around June 2018, a medical doctor employed at the hospital reported a concern about the deaths of the patients who suffered hypoglcemic episodes on the floor, including the deaths of multiple non diabetic patients, the document states. The concern led to an internal investigation that culminated in a referral for a criminal investigation.

Mays was removed from her position around July 2018.

A plea hearing for Mays is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Families of the victims have filed lawsuits against the Clarksburg VA Medical Center. The first lawsuit was filed in Aug. 2019.

