Deputy shoots, kills man holding woman on Minnesota bridge

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) -

A Carver County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who had taken a woman hostage and was holding her at gunpoint Monday on a highway bridge in an eastern Twin Cities suburb.

Authorities say the 29-year-old man was armed with a handgun and was threatening to shoot the woman inside a home in Chaska just before 1 a.m.

The man took the woman and drove off with officers pursuing him.

Police chased the man until he stopped on the Mendota Bridge after officers used tire-deflating spikes.

Negotiators tried to get the suspect to surrender but he continued holding the woman at gunpoint.

The deputy eventually shot and killed the suspect.

Authorities say the woman was distraught but not seriously hurt. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.