Cass County Sheriff’s office puts out scam warning

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they have been getting a lot of calls regarding someone contacting the community saying they are a Cass County Deputy.

Deputies say the caller says there is an active warrant out for the person’s arrest and that they will be arrested if a payment is not received.

Deputies also say they do sometimes contact people through a phone call to set up a court appearance, but a bond payment will not be requested over the phone.

If you get a phone call and have questions about its validity you can call the warrant division at 701-241-1283.

