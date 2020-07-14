Cass County Sheriff’s office puts out scam warning
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they have been getting a lot of calls regarding someone contacting the community saying they are a Cass County Deputy.
Deputies say the caller says there is an active warrant out for the person’s arrest and that they will be arrested if a payment is not received.
Deputies also say they do sometimes contact people through a phone call to set up a court appearance, but a bond payment will not be requested over the phone.
If you get a phone call and have questions about its validity you can call the warrant division at 701-241-1283.
