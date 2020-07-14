Advertisement

Cass County planning to tackle mosquitoes Tuesday night

Truck-mounted mosquito spraying set for Tuesday, July 14.
Truck-mounted mosquito spraying set for Tuesday, July 14.(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Vector Control has scheduled truck mounted mosquito spraying for Tuesday, July 14.

Crews plan to start spraying at 8pm, and will spray in Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead, weather permitting.

Cass County Vector Control lists the active ingredient in the ULV (Ultra Low Volume) spray as permethrin or etofenprox. These insecticides are labeled for use in residential areas and are found to be non-toxic to humans and pets.

