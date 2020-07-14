Anchor/MMJ

Advertisement

Published: Jul. 14, 2020
We are in search of an upbeat and talented anchor and MMJ for a strong NBC/CBS/CW newsroom that produces the most live local programming each week in the Fargo market. Beyond our #1 position in broadcast our digital presence is market leading with a social media footprint that dwarfs our closest competition. And did we mention we are the broadcast home for the multi-time national football champions, the NDSU Bison? Excited? If so then let’s talk.

We need someone who understands how to craft great stories, develop leads and thrives on breaking news. You must be able to generate creative story ideas and know how to work contacts for leads. In today’s newsroom it’s critical that you can write, shoot and edit your own stories for both on-air and online and help grow our social media platforms. Two years of anchoring experience is preferred.

We offer excellent benefits, dental, vision, 401(k) and of course a competitive salary as well as great fringe benefits. We are a company that is dedicated to producing quality news in a vibrant, fun college-town environment with incredible outdoor activities. KVLY is part of Gray Television which currently holds stations in dozens of markets across the US. We are also the only television station in the Fargo market with a bureau in Washington D.C..

A valid driver license and an acceptable driving record are required. Please go to www.gray.tv/applynow to apply. You can also send your resume and samples of your best work to: Renee Nygren – Assistant News Director, Valley News Live, 1350 21st Avenue South, Fargo, ND  58103 or renee.nygren@valleynewslive.com.

No phone calls please.

KVLY-TV is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER and a DRUG FREE WORKPLACE.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

