Advertisement

An Oahu fisherman’s shark encounter is caught on camera

Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu fishermen caught a tall tale on camera during a recent paddle out off Oahu’s south shore.

Devin Kanda was fishing in a kayak off Diamond Head on the Fourth of July.

He had just caught an 18 pound ono and was packing up the fish in his bag as he dangled his feet in the water. Then he saw something heading straight in his direction.

“I just saw this mass coming toward me. I thought it was another kayak,” Kanda said.

But another kayak it was not. Instead, it was a large shark.

“Just in time, I put my leg up before it could take a bite of my foot,” Kanda said. And it was all caught on camera.

“You can see the camera, it shakes a little because its head was right under the kayak rubbing against it,” he said.

The shark wasn’t aggressive and possibly just curious as he swam right under Kanda and his freshly caught fish.

Kanda says he goes fishing about once every two weeks. On this trip, he was joined by two friends in nearby kayaks.

While its an encounter that would frighten most people, Kanda was moved by it in a powerful way.

“For me, it was like, not really panic but just like — in awe,” he said. “This thing is so massive... You feel blessed by its presence and it didn’t attack you and you got away from it.”

He hopes his encounter will help other oceangoers realize, “it’s just part of the thing, it’s just the risk that you take, it’s part of the whole experience,” and to always be aware of your surroundings, especially while on the water.

He posted the full video on his Youtube Channel, @finjahs, where it’s already got over 4,200 views.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Florida tops virus death mark, UK, France mandate masks

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
Health experts have warned that outbreaks that had been brought under control with shutdowns and other forms of social distancing were likely to flare again as precautions were relaxed.

National

Judge rejects tentative $19M Weinstein deal with accusers

Updated: 36 minutes ago
A $19 million settlement between Harvey Weinstein and some of his accusers was rejected Tuesday by a judge.

News

Cass County Sheriff’s office puts out scam warning

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Cass County Sheriff puts out warning about recent scam.

News

New York Now Requiring Minnesota Visitors To Quarantine For 14 Days

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Minnesota has been added to the list of states whose residents New York and the Tri-State Area are requiring to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival if traveling there.

Coronavirus

403 new COVID-19 cases reported in Minnesota

Updated: 53 minutes ago
236 people are in the hospital with the virus and 107 of them are in the ICU.

Latest News

National

Canada, US poised to extend border restrictions to Aug. 21

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ROB GILLIES Associated Press
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that a decision on the border would be announced “in the coming days.”

National

Squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague in Colorado

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The squirrel is the first reported case of the plague in the metro Denver county.

National

Fired VA employee charged in multiple veteran homicides

Updated: 1 hour ago
The document states nursing assistants were not qualified to administer medication, including insulin.

News

Three Swift Fox make Fargo Zoo their new home

Updated: 1 hours ago
Swift Fox once inhabited all of North Dakota's prairies, however, due to population decline they are now extremely rare in North Dakota.

National

Navy sees progress against blaze on warship in San Diego Bay

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
Hundreds of sailors are fighting to save a Navy warship ravaged by fire while the military prepares for the worst.

National

Excavations begin for Tulsa Race Massacre mass graves search

Updated: 1 hours ago
Excavations began Monday at a cemetery where experts are searching for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.