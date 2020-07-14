AM Newscast Producer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - KVLY-TV is looking for a creative producer to help craft our #1 rated morning show, The Valley Today. The ideal candidate will understand the difference between just stacking a newscast and crafting an engaging experience for the viewer. We are looking for someone who understands showcasing, pacing and wants to be part of a creative, aggressive and growing team.

Our next producer will also understand the importance of social media and digital strategies and will know how to leverage these strategies in our daily news gathering and reporting. This position also produces our #1 rated noon newscast. Our producers are smart with good news judgment, strong broadcast and online writing skills. Critical thinking abilities are essential.

We offer excellent benefits, dental, vision, 401(k) and of course a competitive salary as well as great fringe benefits. We are a company that is dedicated to producing quality news in a vibrant, fun college-town environment with incredible outdoor activities. KVLY is part of Gray Television which currently holds stations in dozens of markets across the US. We are also the only television station in the Fargo market with a bureau in Washington D.C..

A valid driver license and an acceptable driving record are required. Please go to http://www.gray.tv/applynow to apply. You can also send your resume and samples of your best work to: Renee Nygren/Asst. News Director, Valley News Live, 1350 21st Avenue South, Fargo, ND 58103 or renee.nygren@valleynewslive.com.

No phone calls please.

