55 more COVID-19 cases, one more death linked to illness in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota department of Health revealed that 55 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the state, bringing the total number of active cases to 720.

Another death has also been attributed to the illness, the victim being a woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

In total, 88 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

There are currently 42 patients hospitalized while 3685 people are listed as recovered.

