55 more COVID-19 cases, one more death linked to illness in North Dakota
Williams County had the most positive cases with 15
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
The North Dakota department of Health revealed that 55 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the state, bringing the total number of active cases to 720.
Another death has also been attributed to the illness, the victim being a woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
In total, 88 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
There are currently 42 patients hospitalized while 3685 people are listed as recovered.
