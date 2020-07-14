403 new COVID-19 cases reported in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 403 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the active case count to 3,911.

The state is also reporting six new deaths, taking the death toll to 1,510. Of those deaths, 1,175 happened in a nursing home or long-term care facility.

236 people are in the hospital with the virus and 107 of them are in the ICU.

37,749 Minnesotans are listed as recovered.

