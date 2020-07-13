Weekend blaze near Barnesville under investigation

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division is investigating the cause of a weekend blaze near Barnesville.

The fire happened Saturday at around 11:30 p.m. north of Barnesville, according to Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting.

Sheriff Empting said the fire was at an abandoned house and by the time firefighters arrived, the garage was engulfed in flames.

No one was hurt and the structure is being reported as a total loss, according to the sheriff.

Several emergency responders from Clay County assisted with extinguishing the flames.

