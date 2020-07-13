Advertisement

US budget deficit hits all-time high of $864 billion in June

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo mist rolls over the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government incurred the biggest monthly budget deficit in history in June as spending on programs to combat the coronavirus recession exploded while millions of job losses cut into tax revenues.

The Treasury Department reported Monday that the deficit hit $864 billion last month, an amount of red ink that surpasses most annual deficits in the nation's history and is above the previous monthly deficit record of $738 billion in April. That amount was also tied to the trillions of dollars Congress has provided to cushion the impact of the widespread shutdowns that occurred in an effort to limit the spread of the viral pandemic.

For the first nine months of this budget year, which began Oct. 1, the deficit totals $2.74 trillion, also a record for that period. That puts the country well on the way to hitting the $3.7 trillion deficit for the whole year that has been forecast by the Congressional Budget Office.

That total would surpass the previous annual record of $1.4 trillion set in 2009 when the government was spending heavily to lift the country out of the recession caused by the 2008 financial crisis.

