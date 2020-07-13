Supporting local students with School Supply Drive

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Did you know that you can help 6,000 local kids feel confident about school this fall? Whether the kids are physically back in the classroom or learning virtually, there are many ways to make sure every child is prepared.

This is the 22nd year that United Way School has put together the Supply Drive. The community to donate now through July 30.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.