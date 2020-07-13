Advertisement

Pike picks up first win of the season in 3-1 victory over Chicago

Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (FM RedHawks) - After a rough first start to the 2020 season, RedHawks’ pitcher Tyler Pike bounced back with a strong performance in a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Dogs at Newman Outdoor Field on Saturday. Pike (1-1) allowed only one run on three hits and three walks while striking out eight in his second start and picked up his first win this season. 

Eddie Butler (0-2) started the game for Chicago and was strong from the start by throwing 3.2 perfect innings. The perfect game for Butler was broken up in the fourth inning when Correlle Prime hit a single and gave the RedHawks their first hit of the game. Butler (0-2) pitched in 5.1 innings and gave up two earned runs on six hits in his second loss of the season.

The Dogs would score first thanks to a pair of walks and a Michael Crouse RBI single in the top of the fourth. Crouse also accounted for two of the Dogs' three hits in the game.

But the offense would come to life for the RedHawks in the fifth inning when Dylan Kelly laced a double into the right-field corner. That set up Brennan Metzger for a RBI single to drive in Dario Pizzano in and tie the game at one.

Fargo-Moorhead would manage to take the lead in the sixth inning off a leadoff single by Prime, after Jordan Patterson was hit by Butler's and Casey Crosby walked two consecutive batters after coming in from the bullpen. The game remained 2-1 until the bottom of the eighth inning when Fargo-Moorhead was able to put together a two-out rally that started with a walk to Drew Ward, a Cito Culver single, and Dylan Kelly hitting his second double of the game to give the 'Hawks a little insurance. Kelly would end up going 2-4 with two doubles and an RBI on the night.

RedHawks interim manager Chris Coste changed things up with the middle relief pitchers as he brought in Bradin Hagens, who had started for the RedHawks just three days ago against Winnipeg. It was the 'Hawks bullpen who had one of their best nights of the season so far with the trio of Jake Cosart, Hagens, and Mitchell Osnowitz. The three pitchers combined for one walk and five strikeouts in 2.1 innings of work. Osnowitz came in for the top of the ninth and picked up his second save in the win for the RedHawks  

Both teams conclude the series on Sunday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field. RHP Dustin Beggs (0-1) is scheduled to start for Fargo-Moorhead against Chicago LHP Thomas Dorminy (0-0). First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

