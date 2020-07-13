Advertisement

Parents struggle as schools, daycares eye coronavirus reopening decisions

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will not say whether schools should follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for reopening, saying those guidelines are meant to be flexible.

Experts and officials agree the economy cannot fully reopen until kids are back in school or daycare, but with cases surging across the country, facilities are struggling to figure out how to do it safely.

Eve Johnston, in theory, is one of the lucky ones.

Unlike some 40 million out of work Americans, the Massachusetts mother of two has a full-time job as a nurse, but with her daycare closed since March due to COVID-19, she’s had to cut back her hours and shifts.

“So my husband’s worked nights. I’ve tried to work weekends so that one of us is available,” she said. “I’ve worked nights, more nights than I have previously.”

With the rate of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts trending down, the state has started to lift some restrictions for daycare facilities.

It’s welcome news for Johnston, but also a reminder that she’s not alone. The influx of parents desperate for childcare has made it hard to find an available program.

“And that’s the thing, it’s not sustainable. We are hoping that there’ll be a world with school or daycare at some point, but in the meantime, I accepted a position where I work that I’ll work every Saturday and Sunday night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.,” Johnston said.

“This is a brand-new floor. I had the carpet ripped out. I put in a vinyl floor,” said Cheryl Lekousi of Tiny Hearts Playgroup and Childcare. She recently reopened her home daycare after receiving state approval.

Among the guidelines, she said, is limiting the number of children under her care, providing proper personal protective equipment and implementing strict hygiene.

At 61, she worries about her own family’s health and whether she can sustain a mandated smaller client base.

“My husband and I did have a serious discussion of ‘Do I need to retire?’ which would mean downsizing the house. What would it look like? Um, and I really didn’t want this to put me into retirement,” Lekousi said.

As parents of school-aged children anxiously await decisions on whether in-person classes will resume in the fall, those with younger children face an equally daunting dilemma.

According to one study, the pandemic could ultimately lead to the loss of nearly 4.5 million childcare slots.

The combined result would leave 17.5 million Americans, or 11 percent of the workforce, caring for their children themselves and thus unlikely to return to full-time work until schools and daycares fully reopen.

“We all want our economy to open. I assure everyone if people can’t get child care, they cannot go back to work.” said Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.

Congress has so far allocated $3.5 billion in childcare aid as part of the CARES act. Democrats have recently introduced a new measure that would increase funding to $50 billion.

“I don’t think it’s an easy time for anyone,” said Meredith Smith, executive director for Community Health Outreach in Jacksonville, Fla. She and her husband currently plan on sending their 6- and 7-year-old sons back to school next month.

“Our children go to a small enough school with classroom sizes that would be within less than 10 in most classes, and they have the facilities that are outdoors and open enough that they can accommodate and make accommodations,” she said.

She acknowledges that the recent surge in cases in the state could impact their thinking.

“I feel mixed about everything. I think that’s the nature of this crisis, right?” Smith said. “We’re minute to minute, hearing different things about the virus itself and whether or not schools will be open and how they will be reopening.”

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US grapples with pandemic as WHO warns ‘no return to normal’

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and PABLO GORONDI
Tensions mounted over how the United States is grappling with a resurgent coronavirus outbreak Monday, as global health officials warned that the pandemic will only intensify worldwide unless officials adopt comprehensive strategies to combat it.

News

Deceased cat gets voter registration application in mail

Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Secretary of State’s Office said it’s quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t be allowed to vote since he does not have a license or state ID.

National Politics

Judge seeks more details on Trump’s clemency for Roger Stone

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Trump commuted Stone's 40-month prison sentence on Friday evening, just days before he was to report to prison.

POVnow

Dr. Shelley Lenz, Dem-NPL Candidate For Governor

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Dr. Shelley Lenz joined us for a LIVE interview responding to our topics and answering viewer questions. She’s running for ND Governor in the November election.

National

Federal judge voids Georgia ‘heartbeat’ abortion restriction

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY
A federal judge is permanently blocking Georgia’s 2019 “heartbeat" abortion law, finding that it violates the U.S. Constitution.

Latest News

National

‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera found dead at California lake

Updated: 41 minutes ago
A sheriff’s official says a body was found during the search for missing “Glee” star Naya Rivera at a southern California lake.

News

Driver of Lidgerwood school bus that was hit by train has been charged

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
The driver of a school bus that was hit by an oncoming train in Lidgerwood last winter has been charged with aggravated reckless driving.

National

Official: Firefighting system was inoperable on Navy ship

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
A Navy official says a fire suppression system was inoperable when a blaze erupted aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego.

Coronavirus

New cases of the coronavirus surge across the U.S

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
New cases of the coronavirus surge across the U.S.

News

Detroit Lakes teen serving 12 years in prison for killing man

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Ronald Wayne Elias Thompson, 19, from Detroit Lakes will serve more than 12 years in prison for killing a 27-year-old man at a graduation party.

Coronavirus

White House officials raise questions about Fauci

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Health and Human Services spokesperson clarifies that doesn't mean the White House is clashing with scientists.