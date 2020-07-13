Advertisement

NWS: Three tornadoes with winds reaching 115 mph on July 8

Severe weather wreaked havoc on a RV park along Otter Tail Lake.
Severe weather wreaked havoc on a RV park along Otter Tail Lake.(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The National Weather Service is issuing a new report saying three tornadoes touched down in Otter Tail and Wilkin Counties in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 8.

The first one touched down near Foxhome in Wilkin County and ended by Fergus Falls in Otter Tail County. That twister had top winds of 100 mph, traveled 11 miles and was 200 yards wide. The tornado was listed as an EF-1 and the NWS says it snapped trees and power poles and tore a roof off a shed.

The second tornado started near Edwards and traveled to just outside of Ottertail. That tornado had max. wind speeds of 105 mph and went for 18 miles. The twister uprooted trees and tumbled several RVs and flipped an irrigation system.

The third tornado started near Henning and moved closer to town. That tornado was rated as an EF-2 with winds reaching 115 mph. This tornado went 300 yards before disbanding. That twister also flipped an irrigation system and snapped power poles.

No injuries were reported in any of the tornadoes. The twisters were reported between 4:20 a.m. and 5:10 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deceased cat gets voter registration application in mail

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Secretary of State’s Office said it’s quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t be allowed to vote since he does not have a license or state ID.

POVnow

Dr. Shelley Lenz, Dem-NPL Candidate For Governor

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Dr. Shelley Lenz joined us for a LIVE interview responding to our topics and answering viewer questions. She’s running for ND Governor in the November election.

News

Driver of Lidgerwood school bus that was hit by train has been charged

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
The driver of a school bus that was hit by an oncoming train in Lidgerwood last winter has been charged with aggravated reckless driving.

News

Detroit Lakes teen serving 12 years in prison for killing man

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Ronald Wayne Elias Thompson, 19, from Detroit Lakes will serve more than 12 years in prison for killing a 27-year-old man at a graduation party.

News

Cass County Sheriff’s Office employee disciplined after ‘insensitive’ video

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
The Cass County Sheriff’s Department has announced its discipline actions for a jail employee’s video that went viral on social media portraying the derogatory stereotype that Native Americans excessively drink alcohol.

Latest News

News

News - Noon News July 13 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News July 13 - Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food- Brown Sugar Glazed Salmon - July 13

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - July 13

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Coronavirus

499 new COVID-19 cases reported in Minnesota

Updated: 5 hours ago
247 people are in the hospital with the virus and 114 of them are in the ICU.

News

Authorities are now restricting part of the Red River

Updated: 5 hours ago
On Sunday, July 12th, at 5:25 pm, Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office was conducting boat patrol on the Red River when they responded to a 911 call for an overturned kayak near the Riverside Dam.