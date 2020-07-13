Advertisement

Graphic video that shows Pa. officer with knee on man’s neck draws outrage, protests

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP/KYW/CNN) - Video posted on social media that shows a Pennsylvania police officer with his knee on a man’s neck trying to restrain him has prompted protests and a demand from the local Black Lives Matter group to suspend the officers involved.

The video shot Saturday night from a passerby’s vehicle shows Allentown officers restraining a man on the ground outside a hospital. The man’s face is on the pavement when one officer places their knee on his neck.

Police say they found the man vomiting and staggering toward the emergency room. When they approached, he allegedly spat on them. The officers restrained the man while hospital staff used a spit shield. Police say the man was treated at the hospital then released.

“We’re done. People think that it couldn’t happen here, and it has been happening... So, enough is enough,” said Justan Parker, the leader of Black Lives Matter to Lehigh Valley. “My takeaway from the video is that Black and brown lives don’t matter to the APD or to the city.”

A protest formed hours after the incident outside the police station, with calls for an investigation. Both Allentown’s mayor, Ray O’Connell, and police chief, Glenn Grannitz, showed up at the protest to ease tensions.

Allentown Police released a statement Sunday night saying the interaction is being investigated and additional videos are being reviewed.

Earlier this month, the police department released its use of force policy at the request of the city council. It bans chokeholds and neck restraints.

It also says that only necessary and reasonable force can be used to control a situation or overcome resistance to arrest, but officers can determine the degree of force necessary based on the amount of resistance used by the suspect.

“It’s really concerning, and it’s scary, in fact, because now that the policy was finally made public, there’s still not a buy in to it. So, it’s like well, then, what are we doing here? What was the point in releasing it if we’re not going to adhere to it?” Parker said.

Black Lives Matter to Lehigh Valley is planning more protests later this week.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press and KYW, BLM Lehigh Valley via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US grapples with pandemic as WHO warns ‘no return to normal’

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and PABLO GORONDI
Tensions mounted over how the United States is grappling with a resurgent coronavirus outbreak Monday, as global health officials warned that the pandemic will only intensify worldwide unless officials adopt comprehensive strategies to combat it.

News

Deceased cat gets voter registration application in mail

Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Secretary of State’s Office said it’s quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t be allowed to vote since he does not have a license or state ID.

National Politics

Judge seeks more details on Trump’s clemency for Roger Stone

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Trump commuted Stone's 40-month prison sentence on Friday evening, just days before he was to report to prison.

POVnow

Dr. Shelley Lenz, Dem-NPL Candidate For Governor

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Dr. Shelley Lenz joined us for a LIVE interview responding to our topics and answering viewer questions. She’s running for ND Governor in the November election.

National

Federal judge voids Georgia ‘heartbeat’ abortion restriction

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY
A federal judge is permanently blocking Georgia’s 2019 “heartbeat" abortion law, finding that it violates the U.S. Constitution.

Latest News

National

‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera found dead at California lake

Updated: 39 minutes ago
A sheriff’s official says a body was found during the search for missing “Glee” star Naya Rivera at a southern California lake.

News

Driver of Lidgerwood school bus that was hit by train has been charged

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
The driver of a school bus that was hit by an oncoming train in Lidgerwood last winter has been charged with aggravated reckless driving.

National

Official: Firefighting system was inoperable on Navy ship

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
A Navy official says a fire suppression system was inoperable when a blaze erupted aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego.

Coronavirus

New cases of the coronavirus surge across the U.S

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
New cases of the coronavirus surge across the U.S.

National

LIVE: Update on search for 'Glee' actor Naya Rivera

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A body was found Monday at a Southern California lake during the search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera, authorities said.

News

Detroit Lakes teen serving 12 years in prison for killing man

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Ronald Wayne Elias Thompson, 19, from Detroit Lakes will serve more than 12 years in prison for killing a 27-year-old man at a graduation party.