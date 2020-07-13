Gigi’s journey home

DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo family of six headed out to Detroit Lakes for the Fourth of July weekend with their dog Gigi in tow.

Gigi is more than a companion, she’s a member of the family.

“We were just getting on the pontoon and a house a few houses down hit some big fireworks, a couple big boomers, and she got scared,” said Kristin Flaten of West Fargo.

The unthinkable happened.

“She busted through that door and just took off running straight down Fish Lake Road as fast as she could,” Flaten said.

The family searched into the night with no luck.

“You feel so helpless,” Flaten said. “You feel like there’s really nothing you can do to bring her back. Everybody down this road, we would hear strangers calling for her.”

Days ticked by. Neighbors, Facebook groups, and people throughout the community were all searching for Gigi.

Five days later and five miles down the road, a call from an old family friend came in.

“It just happened to be this family friend that was calling to say Gigi was sitting on her dock,” said Mike Struck of West Fargo.

The family reunited against the odds.

“You definitely feel like that is a God thing,” Flaten said. “To put her in a place that someone she knows can rescue her is just unbelievable.”

“We had all four kids just in tears, happy tears, and jumping around when he pulled up in the truck with Gigi in the passenger seat,” Flaten said.

The American Kennel Club reports more pets go missing on the Fourth of July weekend than any other time of the year.

Gatherings, excitement, and fireworks can cause your four-legged friend to panic and flee.

It’s recommended you consider microchipping your animals before the holiday to prepare for the worst.

