Feds deny Minnesota request for aid to rebuild after unrest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The federal government has denied a request from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for federal funds to rebuild and repair fire damage from the unrest that followed George Floyd’s death.

Walz’s spokesman Teddy Tschann confirmed that the request for federal aid was denied.

Walz had asked President Donald Trump on July 2 to declare a “major disaster” in a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Public infrastructure was extensively damaged following the death of Floyd on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against the handcuffed Black man’s neck for nearly eight minutes.

A preliminary assessment of damage found more than $15 million of damages directly related to the fires. Around 1,500 businesses were damaged. Among the public structures destroyed was a Minneapolis police station that was a focus of the protests.

Current estimates of the total damage exceed $500 million, the governor wrote in his disaster aid request.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved