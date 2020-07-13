Essentia Health updates their visitor policy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health says they have updated their visitor policy to help with the emotional well-being of patients during COVID-19.

The new policy says beginning immediately, one visitor per patient per day will be allowed at Essentia Health facilities. Visitors are permitted to enter the building between the hours of 9:00 am to 6:00 pm each day.

The new policy applies to all clinic appointments, inpatient and procedural patient care areas and also the emergency department.

Any visitors who enter an Essentia Facility will have to go through a screening process that will include a variety of questions and also having your temperature taken. Visitors will also be required to wear a mask, frequently wash their hands and to stay in the room of the patient they are visiting.

