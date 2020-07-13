Advertisement

Driver of Lidgerwood school bus that was hit by train has been charged

Michael John Skroch, 69, was charged with aggravated reckless driving
Lidgerwood school bus
Lidgerwood school bus(KVLY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The driver of a school bus that was hit by an oncoming train in Lidgerwood last winter has been charged with aggravated reckless driving.

Michael John Skroch, 69, is scheduled to appear in Richland County court on July 27 for the charge, which is considered a Class A Misdemeanor, according to court records.

Skroch was behind the wheel of a Lidgerwood Public School bus on December 19 of 2019.

North Dakota Highway Patrol alleged in court filings dated June 18 that despite Skroch telling troopers he didn’t see the oncoming train, evidence showed he was aware of the train.

Troopers reviewed audio and video from inside the school bus and two separate students could be heard talking about the train prior to the collision, according to court records.

One student was reportedly mentioning the train as Skroch was accelerating from the stop sign to cross the railroad tracks.

Troopers said the slow moving train struck the rear axle of the driver’s side causing the school bus to roll on its passenger side as it crashed into a ditch.

Twenty students were onboard the bus and five students were transported to area hospitals to treat their injuries.

One 16-year-old girl was taken by helicopter to a Fargo hospital. Among her injuries, she suffered a concussion, broken clavicle, and four broken vertebrae, according to court documents.

Troopers said the train’s horn sounded at least four times in the 20 seconds prior to it hitting the school bus.

