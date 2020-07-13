Advertisement

Coins: The latest pandemic shortage

The virus has disrupted the supply chain
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If there's a little less jingle in your pocket, there's a reason for that.

The Federal Reserve says there's a coin shortage.

You may have seen signs at stores that ask you to use correct change or pay electronically.

The pandemic gets the blame.

It’s significantly disrupted the supply chain and the way our coins are circulated.

Coin deposits from financial institutions to the Fed have declined significantly in the past few months.

The U.S. mint says its production of coins has also decreased due to measures put in place to protect its employees from the coronavirus.

With Federal Reserve coin orders starting to increase as regions reopen, the coin inventory is below its normal levels.

Officials at the Fed say they're working to lessen the effects of the shortage, to minimize supply constraints and maximize production.

The agency is managing how it distributes the coins it does have and is encouraging institutions to only order enough coins to meet consumer demand.

Federal Reserve officials say they’re confident the coin shortage will sort itself out once more of the economy opens and coins go back to being circulated as usual.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

Fargo police looking for missing 13-year-old boy

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Martin Khumv was last seen in South Fargo.

National

Naya Rivera's body found after 6 days of searching California lake

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Authorities believe that Rivera drowned accidentally and that her body was most likely trapped in the vegetation under the lake for several days before floating to the top.

National

Supreme Court clears way for execution of federal prisoner

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Balsamo
The decision to move forward with the execution during a global health pandemic that has killed more than 135,000 people in the United States and is ravaging prisons nationwide, drew scrutiny from civil rights groups.

National

Fans vow to support Washington football team, even with name change

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The team, which was named the "Redskins," had been under pressure for years to remove the name, which many see as an ethnic slur.

National Politics

US rejects nearly all Chinese claims in South China Sea

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW LEE and LOLITA C. BALDOR
U.S. officials say the Trump administration is poised to escalate its actions against China by stepping squarely into one of the most sensitive regional issues dividing them and outright rejecting nearly all of Beijing’s significant maritime claims in the South China Sea.

Latest News

National

Reports: Grant Imahara, host of ‘MythBusters,’ dies at 49

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News Staff
Best known for his expertise in robots and electronics, Imahara co-hosted more than 200 episodes of "Mythbusters."

News

Fargo Police revise policy to ban chokeholds

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police Chief David Todd addresses policy change regarding chokeholds.

News

Valley News Live at 10:00PM Chokehold ban

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports July 13

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News July 13 - Part 3

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News July 13 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD