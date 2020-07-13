Cass County Sheriff’s Office employee disciplined after ‘insensitive’ video

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Department has announced its discipline action for a jail employee’s video that went viral on social media portraying the derogatory stereotype that Native Americans excessively drink alcohol.

Tori Holland’s TikTok video, which has since been deleted, featured a caricature of a woman speaking with a Native American accent while in her vehicle. The employee’s face is not visible in the video.

“Every time I do this and turn it on and go like this,” the woman in the video says as she turns a steering wheel, “I always end up at the liquor store.” A press release from the sheriff’s office states the voice heard in the video is not Holland’s.

The video ends as the employee pans to a Fargo liquor store. The TikTok post was tagged as #nativeamerican, #liquorstore and #viral.

The sheriff’s office says the video was posted using a personal social media account while Holland was off-duty. However, once the video went viral, many on social media learned where Holland worked.

The sheriff’s office says Holland has been an employee sine late 2018, and has received several trainings including cultural diversity and anti-bias courses.

Holland’s actions violated several parts of Cass County polices as outlined in a press release from the sheriff’s department.

Because many of Holland’s disciplinary suggestions from other department supervisor’s recommended termination, a hearing was held so Holland could explain to Sheriff Jesse Jahner why she should not be terminated. Jahner says during this hearing, Holland was very apologetic and cited her hard work over the years as to why she should remain employed with the department.

Sheriff Jahner emphasized the importance of speaking with local Native American leaders regarding the incident. Jahner says in a July 9th meeting, local leaders stated although disappointed with the actions of a sheriff’s office employee, they were supportive of the disciplinary actions Jahner set out, as well as are willing to work with the department on strengthening staff’s education on Native American Culture.

The sheriff’s office outlines Holland’s discipline as follows:

Holland will attend two Fargo Human Relations Commission meetings within the next three months, as well as attend two Fargo Native American Commission meetings in the next three months. Holland will also have to create a liasion contact between the sheriff’s office and the Native American community to visit with them and learn about their culture. Holland will then have to present that information to staff at the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

Holland also must serve 24 hours of unpaid suspension, will not be able to apply for a promotion for one year, and must attend both anti-bias training and cultural awareness training within the next two months.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.