499 new COVID-19 cases reported in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 499 new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the active case count to 4,069.

Two new deaths are reported, bringing the death toll to 1,504. Of those deaths, 1,172 happened in a nursing home or long-term care facility. 38 deaths are listed as COVID probable, meaning a positive test result isn’t on file.

247 people are in the hospital with the virus and 114 of them are in the ICU.

37,199 Minnesotans are listed as recovered.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.