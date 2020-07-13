Detroit Lakes teen serving 12 years in prison for killing man

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 19-year-old man from Detroit Lakes will serve more than 12 years in prison for killing someone at a graduation party.

Ronald Wayne Elias Thompson III was sentenced last Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to the charges of first degree manslaughter and a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records.

Becker County Sheriff’s deputies and White Earth police officers responded on June 9, 2019 to a shooting at a home approximately 20 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes.

At the scene, law enforcement located the body of Jamie Lee Bevins Jr., 27, who died from gunshot wounds.

Thompson was on the run for nearly two weeks before he was eventually arrested in St. Cloud.

The 19 year old pleaded guilty to his charges on July 2nd avoiding a trial.

He’s serving his time at the Minnesota Department of Corrections St. Cloud Unit.

